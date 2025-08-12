Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,156,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $1,026,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after acquiring an additional 863,052 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,316,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 674,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

