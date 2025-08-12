Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 10.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 67,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 159,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.