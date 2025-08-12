Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ROI Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

