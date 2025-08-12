Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,672,198,000 after buying an additional 7,574,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,291,000 after buying an additional 9,042,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,183,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,879,000 after buying an additional 1,779,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

