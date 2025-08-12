American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,898,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $1,037,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
AFG opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
