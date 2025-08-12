American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk raised American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $506.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,115,380.20. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

