American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) received a $36.00 price target from stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 79,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $2,930,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

