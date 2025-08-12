Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DBM FY2025 Earnings

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.19.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$9.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.96.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

