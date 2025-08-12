Analysts Offer Predictions for MannKind FY2025 Earnings

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

MannKind Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.42 on Monday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,875 shares of company stock worth $616,771. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

