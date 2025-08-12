Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$148.25

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cargojet stock opened at C$100.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$69.60 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

