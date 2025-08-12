Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $158.00

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $153.43 on Friday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,898 shares of company stock worth $1,122,558 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

