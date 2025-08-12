Analysts Set Expectations for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXE. Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,828,000 after buying an additional 501,952 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in NexGen Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,372,000 after buying an additional 3,226,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,956,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 520,279 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,535,000 after buying an additional 1,299,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.