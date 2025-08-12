Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2025 Earnings

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.50 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

