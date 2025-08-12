Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $215.83

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $201.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $84,277.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,842.25. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.