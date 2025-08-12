Analysts Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 54.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 101.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

