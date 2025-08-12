Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $101.06

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.0588.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. Q2 has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,468.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $357,153 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

