Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $10.59

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.5909.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7%

WBA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 199,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 118,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 314,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

