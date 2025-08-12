Analyzing Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong World Industries and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 0 4 4 0 2.50 Obayashi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $177.1250, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Obayashi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 18.95% 39.80% 16.79% Obayashi 5.35% 7.42% 2.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Obayashi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.45 billion 5.67 $264.90 million $6.76 28.04 Obayashi $17.21 billion 0.67 $963.94 million $1.28 12.50

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong World Industries. Obayashi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Obayashi on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

