Analyzing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.97% 13.31% 1.15% Truist Financial 16.82% 8.69% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 10 2 2.82 Truist Financial 0 5 10 2 2.82

Valuation and Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $48.6471, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Truist Financial.

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Truist Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $13.28 billion 2.06 $2.31 billion $3.22 12.82 Truist Financial $24.25 billion 2.28 $4.82 billion $3.67 11.67

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Truist Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

