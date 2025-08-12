Analyzing Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Southern First Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $108.45 million 1.42 $16.35 million $3.11 9.10 Southern First Bancshares $213.35 million 1.55 $15.53 million $2.70 14.96

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern First Bancshares. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 15.49% 12.39% 1.02% Southern First Bancshares 10.09% 6.52% 0.52%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans; and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

