Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Ebang International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $15.37 billion 0.69 $286.30 million $3.15 21.86 Ebang International $5.87 million N/A -$20.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stanley Black & Decker and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 1 5 5 0 2.36 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus price target of $91.10, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 3.15% 7.76% 3.08% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments. The Tools and Outdoor segment refers to power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage, and outdoor power equipment product lines. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

