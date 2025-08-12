Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.3125.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARI

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ARI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.