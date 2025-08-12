Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group lowered Assured Guaranty from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

