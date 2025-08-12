AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.