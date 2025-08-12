Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

