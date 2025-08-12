Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $4,306,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2%

BATS:NFEB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.