Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $4,306,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2%
BATS:NFEB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.
