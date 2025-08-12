Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,890 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

