Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,890 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCRB stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.86.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.