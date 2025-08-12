Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

