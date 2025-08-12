Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 204,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, July 25th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of USM opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.11 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.73 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.