Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after buying an additional 223,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,011,000 after buying an additional 81,105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,675,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,889,000 after buying an additional 188,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE HCA opened at $382.90 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.76 and a 200-day moving average of $350.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

