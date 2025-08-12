Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

