Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 512.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 374.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

