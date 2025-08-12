Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

