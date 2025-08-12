Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 649,012 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 955,079 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,040 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,265,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,645,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

