Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

