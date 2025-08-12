Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

