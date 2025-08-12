Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.