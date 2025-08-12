Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 24.5%

EZU opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.