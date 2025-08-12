Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $862,000 Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,410.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,411.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,310. This represents a 48.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.86.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

