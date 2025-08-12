Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $205.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

