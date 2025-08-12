Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $982,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

