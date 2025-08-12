Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BAH opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.