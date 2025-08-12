Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 393,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,527,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,300. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

