Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 19,056 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FFIN opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

