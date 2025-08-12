Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.