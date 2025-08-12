Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 855 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of VLUE opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

