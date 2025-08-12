Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

