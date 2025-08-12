Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $1,052,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avantor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantor by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

