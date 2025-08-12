B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for MATW Earnings

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.95 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

