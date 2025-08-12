B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for NextNav Earnings

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextNav in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%.

Shares of NN stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. NextNav has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextNav by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 1,754.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

